It appears the Brooklyn Nets have found David Nwaba’s replacement by signing G League swingman Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets plan to sign 26-year-old G League swingman Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract.

The Nets plan to sign G League swingman Justin Anderson of Raptors 905 to 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2020

The reported addition of Anderson comes on the same day Brooklyn waived David Nwaba, who had suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in December.

As Shams mentioned, Anderson comes to Brooklyn from the Raptors G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. In 13 games with them this season, Anderson averaged 21.1 points-per-game with 6.8 rebounds-per-game.

Anderson is a 6-foot-5 swingman who can play both the shooting guard and small forward positions. The Mavericks selected him No. 21 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Virginia. He spent his first season with the organization in the G League.

In February of 2017, Dallas traded Anderson to the Philadelphia 76ers for Nerlens Noel. Anderson’s stay in the city of brotherly love would be short-lived. The Sixers traded him in July of 2018 to the Atlanta Hawks on a three-team deal that included the Thunder.

Anderson spent the entire 2018-19 season with Atlanta. With the Hawks, he averaged 9.6 minutes-per-game with 3.7 points-per-game.

The 26-year-old isn’t going to be more than a role player for the Nets. Nonetheless, he’ll provide much-needed depth to a team that’s dealing with numerous injuries. If Anderson can find success during his first 10 days as a Net, he could find an NBA home for the remainder of the season and avoid another G League stint.