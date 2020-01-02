The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran guard/forward David Nwaba after his season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to waive David Nwaba. The veteran previously suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tendon tear back in December.

The Nets are waiving G/F David Nwaba, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nwaba will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2020

The timing of the injury was incredibly unfortunate for both parties. Nwaba brought grit and grind to the Nets rotation, something they were in desperate need of at the beginning of the year.

His minutes were also beneficial, especially on the defensive end. With Nwaba on the court, the Nets possessed a defensive rating of 94.7.

This roster has missed what he brought to the table. His hustle ignites runs and he takes no plays off. Needless to say, he was an absolute hound.

What’s even more tragic is the difficulties that he overcame this season. Nwaba scratched and clawed his way onto the team’s rotation. He went from games where he played under five minutes (some he didn’t play at all) to a significant contributor to Brooklyn’s success.

The Nets needed someone deep down the depth chart to step up, and he did. Nwaba’s infectious passion on the defensive end was a welcoming sight. Likewise, despite being known as a subpar three-point shooter, Nwaba connected on 42.9% of his shots from behind the arc.

It appeared as if he had finally found his home in the NBA. Then, unfortunately, the injury occurred.

Obviously, we don’t know what’s next for Nwaba, but if his character proved anything this season, it’s that he’ll come back.