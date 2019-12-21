Brooklyn Nets guard David Nwaba undergoes successful surgery after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets fell short of a win against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite 41 points from veteran Spencer Dinwiddie, the Spurs came away with the 118-105 victory. The Nets are now 15-13 and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

One of the bigger stories of the game though was the injury to Nets shooting guard David Nwaba. The 26-year-old ruptured his right Achilles tendon and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Nwaba thus underwent surgery on Friday, a procedure that ended up being successful.

Nwaba signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Nets this past Summer. He previously spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers, along with the then-Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA G League in both 2016 and 2017.

Appearing in 20 games this year, Nwaba averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds on 52.1% shooting from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc. He did this while averaging 13.4 minutes-per-game.

Nwaba joins a Nets injury report that includes numerous individuals from the backcourt. Kyrie Irving is yet to return from a shoulder injury and Caris LeVert is still sidelined with a thumb injury.

Despite the numerous setbacks to the roster, the Nets are still afloat in the Eastern Conference standings due to guys like Dinwiddie. In 28 games (17 starts), the sixth-year player is averaging 22.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

The Nets will take on the 6-23 Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tip-off will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET.