Shooting guard Caris LeVert will reportedly return for the Brooklyn Nets in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Look no further, Brooklyn Nets fans. It seems as if you’ll be seeing one of your top players for the first time in nearly two months this Saturday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, shooting guard Caris LeVert is expected to return for Brooklyn. LeVert has been sidelined ever since he underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb. His last appearance was on Nov. 10.

In both he and Kyrie Irving‘s absences, the Nets have received production from individuals like Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple.

Prior to the surgery, LeVert had been averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc.

The veteran is no stranger to injuries. LeVert only played in 57, 71, and 40 games in his first three years with the Nets, respectively. Last year, he missed 42 games with a subtalar dislocation in his right foot.

In his expected return on Saturday, the Nets will host the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Nets’ health has been a huge issue already this season. Along with superstar Kevin Durant sitting out the year with a ruptured Achilles, Irving is dealing with a shoulder injury that’s kept him out since Nov. 14. Guard/forward David Nwaba recently suffered a season-ending Achilles injury as well. The Nets have since waived Nwaba.

Despite all the injury-related setbacks, the Nets are still in postseason position when it comes to the standings. They’re currently 16-17, sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.