Potential New York Giants head-coaching target Matt Rhule declines to interview for the Cleveland Browns’ vacant coaching position.

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns both need a new head coach heading into the 2020 campaign. Big Blue parted ways with Pat Shurmur on Monday morning after he won just nine games in two years. The Browns, on the other hand, fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night after just one season. Cleveland finished 6-10 this year after going 7-8-1 in 2018.

So who could either of these two teams interview and then possibly hire to be their so-called “next man up?”

One name that’s floated around is Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule, who reportedly dubbed the Giants head-coaching position as his “dream job.” But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rhule doesn’t feel the same way when it comes to the Browns’ vacant position.

Baylor HC Matt Rhule declined the chance to interview for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, per league sources. Rhule is expected to be a leading candidate for the Giants’ and Panthers’ HC jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

This is obviously good news for Giants fans (and Panthers fans) who want Rhule to be their new head coach. One team off the board obviously increases the chances of him going to either one of those teams. Don’t forget, either team would still have to make an offer after an interview, and both the Giants and Panthers have numerous other candidates they’re considering as well.

Rhule, 44, recently won the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award after Baylor finished 11-1 this season and lost in the Big 12 Championship. This comes after the team finished 1-11 and 7-6 in Rhule’s first and second seasons as head coach, respectively. In the latter year, they won the Texas Bowl over Vanderbilt University.