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New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger has always been a great glove in the outfield, and can now add Platinum Glove to his resume. Rawlings awarded Bellinger with the Platinum Glove following a season in which he posted +21 defensive runs saved (DRS) in left field along with a +8 fielding run value (FRV)

From Gold to Platinum 👏



Congratulations to Cody Bellinger, the @RawlingsSports 2026 AL Platinum Glove Winner! pic.twitter.com/qtPfhq7c07 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 7, 2026

This is Bellinger’s first ever Platinum Glove, and he also won his second Gold Glove in 2026 as well. Though a former MVP and reliable power bat when healthy, he has always been a great fielder too. He owns a +65 career DRS along with a +46 FRV, not to mention 38 outs above average (OAA).

What’s more, if we dig a little deeper, Cody Bellinger winning both a Gold and Platinum Glove disproves the argument that the Yankees Twitter folk love to make on the daily: the New York Yankees “don’t teach the fundamentals” or whatever rage-take to explain sloppy play in the field.

When, in reality? The Yankees haven’t finished with a negative team FRV since 2021. If anything, that’s one area in which they’ve significantly improved in the ensuing years. The team has been quite streaky with OAA, but think of what that stands for: Outs Above Average. As in outs that are tough to begin with and aren’t so routine.

But I digress. This is about Cody Bellinger, whose excellent outfield glove helps offset his sometimes streaky bat. The Yankees can look forward to at least one more year of him patrolling left field. He signed a five-year, $162.5 million deal last offseason that includes an opt-out after 2027.

Here’s hoping that the Yankees retool with a healthy Aaron Judge and a more consistent lineup next season. Platinum Glove for Cody Bellinger or no, fans’ restlessness continues.