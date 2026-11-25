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The New York Yankees have hired former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as their new bench coach, per Ken Rosenthal.

Brandon Hyde is the Yankees’ new bench coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 25, 2026

Hyde succeeds Brad Ausmus, now the new Astros manager after three years in the Bronx. Last season, Hyde was a senior adviser in the Rays’ baseball operations department.

Bench coach, almost always the manager’s second-in-command, is a role Brandon Hyde knows all too well. He was the Marlins’ bench coach for two years and then again for the Cubs two separate times from 2014-18. In between, Hyde was Chicago’s first base coach and was on the World Series-winning staff in 2016.

Hyde was then hired to manage the Baltimore Orioles and did an excellent job turning what was then a pitiful cellar-dwelling franchise into an exciting contender. For a short while at least.

Hyde went 131-253 in his first three years on the job, including the abbreviated 2020 season. Then, Baltimore’s youthful core arrived. Hyde oversaw the debuts and development of exciting young bats like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Colton Cowser, among others.

Sure enough, the Orioles went 275-211 the next three years, including winning 101 games and the AL East in 2023. It was their first playoff berth since 2016. The Orioles would make the ALDS that year and the Wild Card the following, getting swept in both.

Therein lies why Brandon Hyde was fired in Baltimore, and the sad part is that none of it was his fault. His teams could hit, but the Orioles continue to struggle to develop reliable starting pitching. The past two years alone, the O’s have traded for Shane Baz and just gave Freddy Peralta a five-year deal.

It also didn’t help Hyde that Rutschman, for all his talent, peaked early and was soon beset by injury problems. First baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle had promise, but injuries slowly took over. Even Henderson started to look streaky, and he’s still only 25 years old. Former No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday is a bad season away from draft bust territory.

Someone had to take the blame. Brandon Hyde’s head rolled despite him taking a team from regular 100-loss seasons to contention in what is often baseball’s most competitive division.

What does this mean for the Yankees? Well, not for nothing, manager Aaron Boone’s contract is up at season’s end. He still has the full support of both the front office and the clubhouse.

Even so, Hyde isn’t just some random guy from another team’s coaching staff. He is an experienced coach and manager and was even the AL Manager of the Year in 2023. Should the Yankees decide to move on from Boone, Hyde would at least garner strong consideration for the manager’s job.

In the meantime, though, he should do a perfectly fine job as the bench coach in the Bronx.