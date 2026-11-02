Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Mets left-hander Jerry Koosman died Sunday at age 83. A team spokesman said Koosman died of “multiple illinesses” after being sick about a year.

We are saddened to share the news that Jerry Koosman has passed away. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/8zriJmxCBe — New York Mets (@Mets) November 1, 2026

Originally from Minnesota, Koosman signed with the Mets as an amateur free agent out of the University of Minnesota at Morris in 1964 before debuting in 1967. He quickly formed a solid 1-2 punch alongside right-handed ace and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Seaver. The two were co-aces of the 1969 “Miracle Mets” World Series championship team, with Koosman pitching a complete game in the Game 5 clincher. Koosman was also instrumental in New York’s dream “Ya Gotta Believe” run to the World Series in 1973, one the Mets lost in seven to Oakland.

And even though the Mets traded Seaver in 1977, a year in which Koosman led baseball with 20 losses, the lefty stuck around. He pitched one more year in New York before being traded to the Twins for a player to be named later. That player: future Mets closer and 1986 World Series champ Jesse Orosco.

Koosman, then 36, proceeded to win 20 games for the Twins and led the AL with a 7.2 WAR. He pitched six more years and had stints with the White Sox and Phillies. In 1984, Koosman logged 224 innings in Philly at age 40, posting a 3.25 ERA and an even better 2.85 FIP.

That is Jerry Koosman in a nutshell. The man defined durability in an era with little to no regard for stress on a pitcher’s arm. He pitched for 19 years and tossed 200 or more innings in all but seven of them. He could have logged more too had Chicago not used him in a hybrid role. For context, Koosman pitched 173.1 innings for the White Sox in 1982 and led the AL with a 3.07 FIP.

He only started 19 of the 42 games in which he played.

It all amounted to a 222-209 career record and a 3.36 ERA and a 3.26 FIP. His 2,556 strikeouts rank 35th all-time.

Jerry Koosman did not overachieve, nor did he underachieve. The Minnesotan lefty with the high leg kick just pitched to results that matched his skillset. Plain and simple.

He was not a Hall of Fame pitcher. Koosman made two All-Star teams and played in two World Series. Durable as he was, his stuff was never so dominant that he was ever the ace of a staff. Even in 1978, the Mets’ first season sans Seaver, Koosman was the ace of the staff in seniority only. The true ace was righty Craig Swan, whose 2.43 ERA that year led the National League.

Of course, that doesn’t mean “Kooz” was unappreciated in New York, far from it. The man was Tom Seaver’s loyal No. 2 for a decade. The Mets retired his No. 36 in 2021.

Not to mention his eternal place in baseball history thanks to winning Game 5 of the 1969 Series.

Jerry Koosman just showed up, toed the slab, and pitched. He never drew a ton of attention to himself, nor did he play flashy. This was a durable control pitcher, through and through.

He won’t get a plaque in Cooperstown, but Koosman’s name will carry weight in New York for generations.