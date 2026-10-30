Rafael Suanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Bichette will be back with the Mets next season, assuming there is a season.

The second baseman has opted into his player option for 2027. It will pay him $42 million.

Bichette had a brutal start to his time with the Amazins this past season before stabilizing himself. He finished the year with a .260 batting average and .702 OPS, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 78 runs, but the performance was not enough to roll the dice and enter free agency again. He signed a three-year, $126 million deal with a pair of player options, so he will have the chance to get out again next winter.

Bichette told The Post he thinks his second go-round in Queens will be smoother.

“The first three months were some of the longest of my career, for sure, a combination of so many different things,” Bichette told the newspaper. “Simply put, my performance and the team’s performance in a new situation. I think I can look at the season and in some ways see it in a positive light and I think the team can as well. It was a weird year because I feel positive about this team going forward, and obviously have confidence in myself, so it’s a weird feeling to have that positivity about the team, about myself.”