Mets sign IF Bo Bichette for three years, $126 million

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After missing out on Kyle Tucker, the New York Mets pivoted and signed infielder Bo Bichette, formerly of the Toronto Blue Jays, to a three-year, $126 million contract. Will Sammon of The Athletic was first with the agreement, with Jon Heyman of the Post reporting the terms.

Breaking: Bo Bichette to Mets. $126M, 3 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 16, 2026

Breaking: The New York Mets and Bo Bichette are in agreement on a three-year deal, pending physical, league source tells The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) January 16, 2026

Bichette, who turns 28 during spring training, had spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays up until this point. He is a two-time All-Star and .294 career hitter who twice led the AL in hits as a Blue Jay. Bichette is also capable of 20-30 home run power when healthy, despite a smaller build at 5’11”, 190 pounds.

The downside is Bo Bichette, despite his range, is not a strong defensive shortstop. In fact, he’s a net negative across the board. His career defensive runs saved (DRS) is -19, he has -32 outs above average (OAA), and his total fielding run value (FRV) for his career is -27.

Sure enough, Heyman reported that the Mets plan for Bichette to move to third base and play Brett Baty at multiple positions. That could mean some first base, maybe some outfield, it remains to be seen. We also can’t rule out the Mets trading Baty, who finally broke out last year and hit .254 with 18 home runs, for some much-needed pitching.

In fact, that’s what the Mets signing Bo Bichette feels like. David Stearns and Steve Cohen haven’t yet added a much-needed arm, so this could just be them stacking the lineup and hoping run support wins out. In which case, adding Bichette makes sense. He owns a respectable career 122 wRC+.

But on paper, at $42 million a year? It’s also important to note that this deal has opt outs after the first two seasons. Not at all unlike the three-year, $120 million deal that Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox late last offseason.

Therein lies the Mets’ risk in signing Bo Bichette. Though technically a three-year deal, he could very much be a one-and-done. Bregman just signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. And rumor has it the rival Philadelphia Phillies offered a longer contract. Much longer, in fact:

The Phillies had agreed to Bo Bichette’s request for a 7-year, $200 million deal last night and believed they would sign him until the Mets swooped in with their 3-year, $126 million offer after losing out in in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 16, 2026

Regardless, the Mets’ lineup just got stronger in the wake of Pete Alonso’s leaving for Baltimore. Bichette could very well be in the top third of the batting order, likely slotted between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

And speaking of Soto, this affects his old team too. The New York Yankees are currently in a staring contest with Cody Bellinger, who’s asking for a seven-year deal while the Yanks hold firm at five. They need a corner outfielder and Bellinger can also play some center field. Plus first base in an emergency.

After losing out on Bichette, who’s to say they won’t make a similar offer to Bellinger, if not even bigger? He’s seeking north of $30 million a year. Meanwhile, Phils president Dave Dombrowski never met a long-term free agency contract he didn’t like.

But for now, the Mets continue to try and salvage an offseason that’s been anything but kind to them. Bo Bichette is a nice and shiny new toy, but there’s still plenty of work to be done in Flushing before spring training.