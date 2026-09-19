New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams: Odds, Props, & Predictions for a Week 2, Prime-Time NFC Showdown

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants head west to battle the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal Week 2 prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21st, 2026, with the national broadcast on ABC/ESPN.

The Giants look to build on a great start to the season, boasting an aggressive offense that scored 28 points against the Cowboys. John Harbaugh’s team posted an 81.8% third-down conversion rate and a flawless 100% red zone efficiency in its 2026 debut.

Meanwhile, the Rams are searching for rhythm after their offense mustered just seven points in Australia in Week 1.

This preview covers everything Giants fans need, from betting odds and player props to analytical mismatch analysis.

Giants vs Rams Betting Odds

Moneyline: Rams -342 | Giants +275

Rams -342 | Giants +275 Spread: Rams -7.5 (-105) | Giants +7.5 (-121)

Rams -7.5 (-105) | Giants +7.5 (-121) Total: Over/Under 48 (O -112 / U -110)

Despite contrasting offensive performances in their respective openers, oddsmakers have positioned the host Rams as heavy home favorites at New York sports betting apps, laying 7.5 points on the spread. The total sits at 48 points, projecting a high-scoring affair under the prime-time lights.

Removing the bookmaker’s juice to calculate the no-vig probabilities, the moneyline odds suggest the Rams have a 74.4% true probability of winning the game outright. Conversely, the Giants carry a 25.6% true probability of pulling off the road upset. For bettors looking beyond traditional sportsbooks, prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig offer alternative ways to wager on game outcomes, player milestones, and in-game events. These platforms allow users to trade contracts on specific outcomes — such as whether the Giants cover the spread or a player eclipses a yardage threshold — often providing sharper implied probabilities than traditional odds due to the efficiency of market-driven pricing.

Giants vs Rams Predictions and Expert Picks

While oddsmakers favor the home side, early-season metrics and historical betting angles point toward the visitors.

Against the Spread: Giants +7.5 (-121)

The Giants’ offensive execution has been spectacular, hanging 28.0 points in their opener. Their situational football is pristine, highlighted by that 81.8% rate on third down conversions and 100% red zone efficiency. Conversely, the Rams struggled out of the gate, scoring just seven points while converting a dismal 22.2% on third down.

From a trend perspective, fading the home team under the lights is a sharp situational angle. The Rams are 0-4 (0% win rate) against the spread in primetime over their last four games. Additionally, the Giants are 3-1 (75% win rate) against the spread on the road over their last four contests. Taking the 7.5 points with a highly efficient ground and pound attack is the logical play. Bettors using a FanDuel NY promo code or BetMGM NY promo code can find good value on the Giants covering the spread.

Over/Under: Over 48 (-112)

Expect Stafford and his elite weapons to establish better pocket presence and positive regression at home. Betting trends strongly support a shootout. The over has hit in eight of the Giants’ last 10 games (80%), as well as eight of the Rams’ last 10 games (80%). Furthermore, the over has cashed in each of the last five Rams games (100%) when they are favored by a touchdown or more. Given the Giants’ air raid capabilities and red-hot offense, this matchup is primed to eclipse the 48-point total. Prediction market platforms like Novig and Kalshi may offer over/under contracts at sharper lines than traditional books, making them worth checking for additional edge on this total.

Giants vs Rams NFL Player Props

The prime-time clash features a robust market of player props.

Player (Team) Passing Yards Passing TDs Matthew Stafford (Rams) O/U 249.5 O/U 1.5 Jaxson Dart (Giants) O/U 213.5 O/U 1.5 Player (Team) Rushing Yards Anytime TD Kyren Williams (Rams) O/U 61.5 -187 Blake Corum (Rams) O/U 46.5 +182 Cameron Skattebo (Giants) O/U 50.5 +110 Devin Singletary (Giants) N/A +412 Player (Team) Receiving Yards Anytime TD Puka Nacua (Rams) O/U 84.5 -107 Davante Adams (Rams) O/U 45.5 +118 Tyler Higbee (Rams) N/A +488 Malik Nabers (Giants) O/U 65.5 +186 Isaiah Likely (Giants) O/U 44.5 +278 Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) O/U 6.5 +1500

The props market paints a fascinating picture of the Giants’ offensive expectations. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has a modest 213.5 passing yards total. Oddsmakers heavily favor the under on his 1.5 passing touchdowns (-240), suggesting the Giants will rely on their rushing attack to punch the ball across the goal line.

Running back Cam Skattebo is projected to shoulder the rushing load, holding a 50.5 rushing yards line and attractive +110 anytime touchdown odds. Devin Singletary lacks a yardage prop and carries long +412 odds, cementing his role as a secondary option.

Through the air, Malik Nabers acts as Dart’s primary weapon, leading all Giants pass-catchers with a 65.5 receiving yards total. Tight end Isaiah Likely offers reliable target volume, while veteran Odell Beckham Jr. faces a rock-bottom 6.5 receiving yards bar, indicating he may primarily see situational red-zone snaps.

Best Giants vs Rams Player Prop Bets

Odell Beckham Jr. Over 6.5 Receiving Yards (-105)

Despite a limited expected snap count, the veteran receiver historically produced under the lights. Beckham has eclipsed 6.5 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 primetime appearances (91.6%), averaging a robust 42.2 yards per game in those spots. He has surpassed this total in five straight games and in two consecutive matchups against the Rams (averaging 57.0 yards). With such a remarkably low baseline, backing the over provides a massive statistical edge.

Kyren Williams Over 12.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Williams remains highly active as a safety valve in the passing game. He has cleared the 12.5-yard mark in eight of his last nine primetime games (88.8%), boasting a 25.4 receiving yards per game average. The running back has beaten this number in seven consecutive contests overall and six straight following a loss. Given his consistent target share in high-leverage spots, this receiving prop is a confident secondary play. For those exploring prediction markets, Novig and Polymarket may list player-specific receiving yardage contracts that offer a different pricing angle on this prop.

Giants vs Rams Team Stats Comparison

Statistic (Per Game) Giants Rams Points Scored 28.0 7.0 Points Allowed 20.0 27.0 Total Yards 394.0 290.0 Total Yards Allowed 244.0 379.0 Passing Yards 229.0 168.0 Passing Yards Allowed 175.0 205.0 Rushing Yards 165.0 122.0 Rushing Yards Allowed 69.0 174.0

How Do the Two Teams Stack Up Against Each Other?

The most glaring mismatch is the Giants’ high-octane offense attacking a vulnerable Rams defense. The Giants are generating 394.0 total yards and 28.0 points per game. Their ground and pound approach has been particularly punishing, chewing up 165.0 rushing yards per contest. This spells massive trouble for a defensive front that just surrendered 174.0 rushing yards and 27.0 points in their opening matchup. If the Rams cannot scheme up run fits, the Giants will control the field position battle and meticulously wear down the defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams’ offense must find answers against complex defensive schemes. The Giants clamped down on their previous opponent, allowing just 244.0 total yards and a stingy 69.0 rushing yards. With the Rams’ passing attack limited to 168.0 yards so far, facing a secondary that only yielded 175.0 passing yards points to an uphill battle. The turnover differential could quickly widen if the Rams press too hard for explosive plays.

Giants vs Rams Head-to-Head History

The Rams have firmly held the upper hand in this series, winning their last three consecutive games against the Giants. While specific details surrounding the exact dates, key statistics, and historical odds of those recent matchups are unavailable from the current data, the overarching trend heavily favors the home team.

Oddsmakers are leaning completely into this historical dominance, positioning the Rams as substantial home favorites with a consensus moneyline of -342 as they attempt to extend their winning streak to four games over the Giants.