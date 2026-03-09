NFL free agency: Giants snag Isaiah Likely, Jordan Stout

Peter Casey | Imagn Images

John Harbaugh’s first free agency splashes as Giants head coach are a pair of familiar faces.

Big Blue will sign Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million deal when the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, according to The Athletic. Likely can reportedly gain up to $47.5 million over the lifetime of the deal. The guaranteed money — the only number that really matters — is not yet known.

The Giants have also signed Baltimore All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, according to ESPN. Scoop merchant Adam Schefter claims it is a “historic” deal worth $12.3 million over three years. Stout will replace Jamie Gillen, who figures to get cut soon.

Will John Harbaugh take Giants to playoffs in Year 1? See the latest futures odds on DraftKings

Likely is a good player, not a great one. So exactly what you would expect in free agency. But he gives the Giants another reliable offensive weapon to deploy for quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 25-year-old has racked up 135 catches for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns over his four-year career. Close to half his yardage has come after the catch. The Ravens tried to extend him last year, ESPN said, before deciding to move on.

Likely missed the first three games last season due to injury, finishing with 27 catches for 307 yards and a touchdown. He also struggled with ball security. But Likely had a career year in 2024 with 42 catches for 477 yards and six scores. Now he will get a chance to be the No. 1 guy at his position after previously playing behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. The Giants seem to be high on Theo Johnson and they also re-signed Chris Manhertz, but Likely will be the top guy.

Daniel Bellinger’s days with the Giants are over as a result of the signing — he has reportedly landed with the Titans and former coach Brian Daboll.

Most importantly: Please clap for Joe Schoen!