Giants QB Jaxson Dart suffers knee injury vs. Rams on Monday Night Football
It’s not what you want.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hobbled off the field in the first quarter of Monday night’s game at the Rams with a knee injury. He has been ruled out; general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN field reporter Laura Rutledge that “it is going to be OK.”
The Giants trail, 14-3, in the third quarter.
Dart was hit by a pair of Rams defenders on a third-down pass that was dropped by tight end Theo Johnson. Dart was down on the field holding his knee before he was able to head to the sideline under his own power. Backup Jameis Winston has been underwhelming in his place.
James Kratch is a veteran sports reporter and editor. He currently reports on the youth sports industry for Buying Sandlot and was previously ESNY's managing editor. Before that he spent a decade at NJ Advance Media (The Star-Ledger and NJ.com), where he covered high school sports, the Giants and Rutgers.