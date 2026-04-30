Giants’ Dexter Lawrence replacement strategy takes form

Akron Beacon Journal photo via Imagn Images

It’s a plan.

Maybe not an ideal plan, but a plan nonetheless.

The Giants have a huge hole in their defensive front after trading disgruntled Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals. They are working to fill it by committee so far.

Big Blue took Auburn’s Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round of last week’s NFL draft. And now they have signed veteran free agents Leki Fotu and Shelby Harris.

Harris, 34, is entering his 12th season. He’s started 89 games for four teams, most recently spending the last three years with the Browns. He’s had six sacks twice in his career, so he can rush the passer a bit. And he played in all 17 games two of the last three years — a good availability sign for an older player.

Fotu, 27, appeared in 56 games with 21 starts for the Cardinals over four seasons to start his career. But he’s bounced around since, appearing in only 10 games over the last two seasons with three teams (including a cup of coffee with the Jets). The Giants are also still said to be in the mix for D.J. Reader.

Bottom line: The Giants did well flipping Lawrence for the No. 10 pick once they reached the point of no return with him. But all things considered they would probably rather have him up front than a bunch of mix-and-match pieces and the high risk of an abysmal run defense. Such is life in the big city, though.