The easy way Giants can prove Joe Schoen is safe

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The Giants had a good NFL draft and John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen kept their public buddy cop dynamic going on the dais. So cue the reports that all remains cohesive and copacetic in the Meadowlands.

From The Post:

Through free agency — the Giants signed four players who were with Harbaugh in Baltimore — and during the early stages of the draft preparation, one longtime Giants official marveled at how it felt as if Harbaugh and Schoen had been working together for years.

(…)

Time will tell if the Giants hit big with this draft class. What is more certain is the flow of the first Harbaugh-Schoen draft partnership. … This feels like a pairing that the Giants will invest in long term.

That very well may be the case. And if it is? The Giants should show it, rather than tell it through their favorite newspaper.

Give Schoen a contract extension. Immediately and publicly. And for multiple years. Maybe four more to put him on the same timeline as Harbaugh!

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There is a reason why the usually-defensive Schoen has been particularly standoffish about his contract status each time he’s been asked this offseason. Because he knows the truth: With only one year left on his deal — a few months, really, at this point — he is at risk of being jettisoned at any time. Harbaugh may say (and get others to say) all the right things about Schoen, but the general manager serves at the head coach’s pleasure. It’s Harbaugh’s show now. He is letting Schoen feature in it for now, but that can change at any time.

The longer the Giants fail to emphatically extend Schoen — no one will truly believe he has a future here unless it’s for multiple years — the more likely it feels he will get the boot sooner rather than later.