Giants’ Cam Skattebo apologizes for podcast comments

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Cam Skattebo lived the gimmick a bit too much.

The Giants’ bruising running back offered a social media mea culpa for some incredibly dumb comments on a recently-released podcast. Skattebo apologized for a “lapse in judgment” after calling asthma “fake” and downplaying Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) as “an excuse.”

Skattebo’s statement in full on X:

I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!

Skattebo made the comments on Bring the Juice, a podcast hosted by former Fresno State football player Frank Dalena that sits down with top athletes to “discuss how [their] elite mindset has helped them in business, investing, helping their community, and chasing greatness as a human.” It appears the interview was filmed when Skattebo made media rounds at the Super Bowl last month.

Skattebo’s mother also pulled the joke card and blamed “spin” for the outcry.

“If only people knew how many times [Cam] had to ‘run and get mom’s inhaler’ they’d realize the sarcasm,” Becky Skattebo said on X. “You’ll never make everyone happy and you’ll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go.”

We would love to know what direction it was supposed to go.

Skattebo quickly became a fan favorite last season as a rookie before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. And he figures to be a prominent part of the Giants’ future, assuming he can return to full form. But his off-field judgment has left a bit to be desired so far — see, getting too physical on Monday Night Raw right after his injury.