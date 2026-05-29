Giants acknowledge Jaxson Dart caused Trump problem by announcing problem is solved

Syndication: Westchester County Journal News

It sure looks like there was something to those narratives that Abdul Carter requested the world hold onto.

The Giants had a family meeting to hash out Jaxson Dart’s recent rally appearance with President Trump, according to NFL Network. The “entire football operation” attended, according to The Post. And ESPN said one of the topics was “keeping things internal and not airing frustrations publicly.”

Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston were among the reported speakers. Carter — who criticized Dart’s decision to introduce the president on Twitter in a since-deleted post, then posted he had spoken with Dart “as men” and all was good — did not attend due to religious obligations, according to multiple reports.

“The Giants do not think this is something that is problematic now or moving forward,” according to ESPN.

Nothing to see here! All is well! Back to parade planning!

Just saying: Those are a lot of public details about a private meeting regarding a situation that so many insisted was a non-issue, no?

If we can all agree on one thing in this brouhaha, it should be this: Dart had every right to introduce Trump and every right to his political views, but clearly rolled a stinkbomb into the locker room with his rally appearance. And his Instagram likes likely aren’t helping the cause either.

Yes, you could also argue that Carter calling Dart out was not the wisest move. But there is no Carter tweet without Dart showing up at the rally. And he too has the right to express himself.

The Giants may truly think there is no problem moving forward and it will be kumbaya all the way to the Super Bowl. But there clearly was a problem. And they clearly were not thrilled with Dart and/or Carter. They just told you with all of these leaks. And considering they have gotten pretty much everything wrong for a decade, I would hesitate to take their word about all being copacetic moving forward.