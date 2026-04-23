Steve Tisch, Giants have no shame

Danielle Parhizkaran | NorthJersey.com

It should have been a slam-dunk moment for the Giants.

Ohio State’s Arvell Reese was not supposed to be available at No. 5. And we can debate — which we will — whether he was the best fit. But the promising pass rusher was there, the Giants pounced and it was all smiles to start their first NFL draft under head coach John Harbaugh.

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And then ESPN cut to the live feed from the team facility where — inexplicably — Steve Tisch was front and center, cheesing right over Harbaugh’s right shoulder in the war room. Because when you show up over 400 times in the Epstein files, abruptly transfer your ownership stake in the team to your kids’ trusts and get gutless commissioner Roger Goodell to look the other way, not only do you still take a front row seat on draft night — you do it again a few moments later when Miami’s Francis Mauigoa is the selection at No. 10.

What a disgrace. What a middle finger to Giants fans and anyone else with a shred of decency. We already knew the team’s reputation as a “classy” organization was fraudulent. But this is beyond the pale.

A refresher on the facts:

Tisch, a billionaire Hollywood movie producer, prominent Democratic donor and front man for a family that owns half of one of the NFL’s marquee franchises, knowingly associated with late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after he became a convicted sex offender.

Tisch used Epstein — a man who had pleaded guilty to prostitution of a minor — as a matchmaker (some would use another term) to set him up on dates with much younger women. Epstein and Tisch discussed some of these women using profane terms. Tisch asked if some of them were prostitutes. And the attorney for at least one of the women says she was an Epstein victim.

Tisch then provided one of the more pathetic statements on record when The Athletic initially reported his presence in Epstein’s files. And when the same outlet expanded upon its reporting and proved Tisch’s statement was also misleading? The Giants stood on his words, and continue to save a few word salads from Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen. Many corners of the local press have looked the other way or carried water. And Goodell served as lead blocker, vowing to investigate Tisch under the league’s personal conduct policy if the facts merit it and then doing everything in his power to ensure no one ever finds any facts, even though they are posted on the Justice Department’s website. Besides, he’s not an owner anymore!

We would argue anyone who is a member of a team’s board, owner or not, should be subject to league discipline. But that’s just us.

We did not see co-owner John Mara in either live shot, which could be a result of his health as he battles cancer. But it was interesting that co-owner Chris Mara — who has stepped up in his brother’s stead — was in the picture for the Reese pick but nowhere to be found with Mauigoa. Maybe he had the sense to realize he should be nowhere near Tisch in public. We’d hope so.

As for the picks: If the Giants are going to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, the pick makes sense. Otherwise it feels like a luxury their roster is not strong enough to add. The Mauigoa pick looks like a smart one as long as his back holds up. Even if the plan is to put him at guard — Jermaine Eluemunor is probably not the long-term right tackle and Andrew Thomas is always hurt on the left side.