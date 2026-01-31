Giants co-owner Steve Tisch offers BS response to Epstein Files bombshell

Danielle Parhizkaran | NorthJersey.com

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch has responded to his presence in the Justice Department’s release of documents regarding late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Tisch has not been accused of any criminal behavior and nothing in the documents suggests wrongdoing. But his prepared written comments — released to reporters after hours of radio silence from the team and NFL following The Athletic’s sensational report — make the 76-year-old billionaire look even worse.

The statement:

We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.

A few quick thoughts:

The documents included in The Athletic’s report span several months in 2013 — your mileage may vary with the definition of the word “brief.” 2013 is five years after 2008, which is when Epstein became a convicted sex offender after pleading guilty to a child prostitution charge in Florida state. Epstein was clearly acting as a fixer connecting Tisch with women. Epstein and Tisch discussed some of the women in profane and suggestive terms. Tisch asked Epstein if one of the women was a prostitute. A large age gap between Tisch and a woman was referenced. To reiterate: Epstein was a convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to prostitution of a minor prior to the “brief association.”

So what now?

It seems doubtful Tisch will remain the Giants’ chairman and executive vice president. He turns 77 next month, he has not spoken publicly since 2020 and his main impact has been to get various local columnists to imply he is taking more charge in football matters every time there is a coaching change. It is hard to imagine the rest of the Giants’ ownership group would have motivation to brass this out. The same for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Tisch will be stripped of his titles and exiled, his brother Jonathan will likely get promoted from his treasurer role and that will be that. Sister Laurie is also on the Giants’ board, but does not have a title.

Would the league make Tisch divest his share in the team? Unlikely. Who knows how much of the team he even owns personally? There are the three Tisch siblings plus Steve’s four living kids and Laurie’s two. And there is almost assuredly some clause that would allow his siblings the right to buy the shares if he had to sell. All indications are the Koch family is interested in nothing more than their recently-acquired 10% equity share.

Wonder what John Harbaugh is thinking right now?