Steve Tisch is divesting his Giants ownership, ESPN says

Embattled Giants co-owner Steve Tisch has begun the process to divest his shares in the team.

ESPN obtained an NFL finance committee memo stating Tisch and his siblings are requesting to move their stakes into the trusts of their children. The move comes a little under six weeks after Steve Tisch’s ties to late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein became public. The memo states that Steve, Jonathan and Laurie Tisch own a combined 23.1% of the team and would no longer own any part of the franchise if the move is approved. Other members of the family, likely including the trio’s kids, figure to already own about 22% of the team based on quick math. The Mara family also owns 45% percent of the team and the Koch family owns the remaining 10%.

All three Tisch siblings are in their 70s, so this is likely an estate planning strategy expedited by Steve Tisch’s 400-plus appearances in the Epstein files. The Hollywood film producer knowingly associated with a convicted sex offender and child sex trafficker, using him to set him up with much younger women. He discussed these women with Epstein using profane and suggestive language and repeatedly asked if some of the women were prostitutes.

Tisch then offered one of the more shameful responses in history once the bombshell news hit — a pathetic statement the Giants and NFL have since hidden behind. But now their Tisch problem may be solved.

Steve Tisch is the Giants’ chairman and executive vice president, but has not spoken publicly in years. Jonathan Tisch is the team’s treasurer and Laurie Tisch has a board seat.

It is not immediately clear which Tisch kid could emerge as the family’s new front person. Charles Tisch, Jonathan’s son, works in the Giants’ personnel department.