New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Best Bets for Friday Night’s Crosstown Clash

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks (45-25, 3rd in the East) will take a trip across the East River to battle the Brooklyn Nets (17-52, 13th in the East) on March 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT, with this crosstown matchup broadcasting live on YES and MSG. The Knicks are gearing up for the playoffs, currently riding a 13-game winning streak against their local rivals. Meanwhile, the Nets are just trying to snap a brutal skid as they limp toward the draft lottery. Jalen Brunson is fully available and generating S-tier offensive production for New York, but they will be missing their ultimate glue guy; energetic wing Josh Hart is officially out with a knee injury. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for personal reasons. On the Brooklyn side, leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. is out with a hamstring strain, putting massive pressure on the rest of the rotation.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds

Point Spread: Knicks -17.5 (-110) | Nets +17.5 (-109)

Knicks -17.5 (-110) | Nets +17.5 (-109) Total Points: O/U 213.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

O/U 213.5 (Over -110 | Under -110) Moneyline: Knicks -2000 | Nets +1038

The consensus markets overwhelmingly favor the visiting squad, installing New York as massive 17.5-point favorites. To put that into perspective using vig-free probabilities, the Knicks sit at a 91.55% implied win probability, leaving Brooklyn with just an 8.45% chance to pull off the outright upset (summing to a perfect 100%). We’ve also seen the total points line tick down from an opening of 214.5 to 213.5, signaling a lack of faith from the public in the home team’s ability to get up and down the court efficiently.

Top Knicks vs Nets Picks and Game Predictions

Against the Spread: Nets +17.5 (-109)

Look, I know the Knicks are the vastly superior team here, but laying 17.5 points in an NBA game is wilder than trying to run the Eagles’ and Bills’ Tush Push on 4th-and-15. Common sense dictates we look at the situational trends: New York is just 1-5 (16.7%) against the spread on the road after a win over their last six games. Furthermore, Brooklyn operates a very deliberate, slow halfcourt offense, ranking near the bottom of the league with a 96.8 pace. When you have two teams playing possession-based basketball—New York sits at a 97.5 pace—covering a nearly 18-point gap is mathematically grueling. Take the points at NY sports betting apps and expect the home underdog to keep the final margin somewhat respectable.

Over/Under: Under 213.5 (-110)

This matchup has all the makings of a slow, grinding rock fight. The over has failed to hit in each of Brooklyn’s last five games following a loss. The Nets simply cannot generate consistent scoring at Barclays Center, averaging just 106.4 points per game at home while shooting an abysmal 44.3% from the floor and 34.2% from three. Expect a sluggish pace that easily stays under the projected total.

Best Knicks vs Nets Player Prop Bets

Nic Claxton Over 5.5 Rebounds

With Michael Porter Jr. sidelined by a hamstring issue, a massive chunk of the frontcourt workload falls squarely on Nic Claxton. The defensive anchor has been a steady presence in the paint, grabbing 440 total rebounds across 62 games for a reliable 7.1 average per contest. Factor in that New York is missing Josh Hart—who basically crashes the boards with the aggressive, instigating hustle of a baseball Brad Marchand—and Claxton is in a prime position to clean up the defensive glass all night. Pick up a DraftKings NY promo and take OVER 5.5 boards.

Jalen Brunson Over 25.5 Points

New York’s offensive attack runs almost entirely through Brunson, who sports a hefty 30.65% usage rate. He has racked up 1,684 points over 64 starts, averaging a team-high 26.3 points per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns questionable, Brunson will likely have to shoulder even more of the scoring load to maintain the Knicks’ 117.1 points-per-game average. Armed with 1,283 field goal attempts on the season and elite rim penetration (572 points in the paint), Brunson has the pure volume needed to eclipse this 25.5-point threshold, regardless of Brooklyn trying to drag the game into the mud.