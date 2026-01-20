Can Giants win NFC East with John Harbaugh?

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh is the New York Giants’ new sheriff at MetLife Stadium. What’s more surprising is that this could affect the NFC East more than people realize.

We’ve already discussed how Harbaugh is already set up for success. He has a solid running game in place, especially if Cam Skattebo returns healthy from his knee surgery. Jaxson Dart is all upside at quarterback, with Malik Nabers as the WR1 in waiting. The New York Football Giants are very much a small case of, “It’s not the talent, it’s the coaching.”

What’s more is that the NFC East, though fairly deep and talented, might be up for grabs depending on how well the team responds to Harbaugh. The guy’s a bit older, turning 64 next season, but you don’t spend 18 years with one team by accident. Let alone win a Super Bowl along the way. All signs point to John Harbaugh having at least some positive impact on the Giants in some fashion.

But seriously, could that mean winning the NFC East? As we just said, the division could be anyone’s game. A true four-team pick ’em.

Look at it this way. The defending (and since eliminated) Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are far from a lock to be back at it next season, having just dismissed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Every week it’s a new episode about Jalen Hurts not being the right fit at QB, or the latest AJ Brown drama. Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley also saw his production near-halved, and he’ll enter his ninth season at age 29 next year. Not exactly young in running back years.

The Dallas Cowboys minorly overachieved in their first year under Brian Schottenheimer and, despite Jerry Jones’ constant meddling, have some talent. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb can still play. Jerry will probably work some financial gymnastics to try and re-sign George Pickens in free agency. The rest, of course, depends on the draft and how Dallas fixes what was the NFL’s third-worst defense in 2025.

And next we have the Washington Commanders, a true wild card. The Commies made the NFC Championship Game in their first year under coach Dan Quinn, largely on the back of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Fast forward a year later, and Washington’s defense went from upper mid-tier to worst in the league. Daniels only played in seven games due to injuries. Terry McLaurin, the team’s leading receiver in 2025, only played in ten.

Not to mention that John Harbaugh, despite some flaws, can coach all three of these opposing coaches out of their shoes. We won’t know until next season and Daniels is healthy again just what to expect from Quinn in Washington. The man can coach a defense, but is still best known for his Falcons blowing a 21-3 halftime lead in Super Bowl LI. Similarly, in Dallas, Schottenheimer is one year into his first-ever head coaching job. It’s too soon to make a full judgment call on him, plus the Jones effect.

That leaves Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. Poor guy. He’s got a Super Bowl ring and a .694 winning percentage in five years on the job, and yet seems to be on a constant hot seat. What happens to him next year regardless of if the Eagles sink or swim? Tune into WIP so Pete from Passyunk can give his foolproof plan on his lunch break.

So consider the state of the division. Three high-upside teams and the roller coaster Philadelphia Eagles. Now add John Harbaugh’s experience and known strong leadership in the locker room. Again, coaches don’t stay at the same job for 18 years just because the front office likes them. The Giants scooped Harbaugh faster than an XBox on Black Friday.

Could the Giants win the division in his first year? Probably not. The defense needs a lot of help to support a young and developing offense. Even with a strong draft, it’s a work in progress.

The Giants will not immediately win the NFC East with John Harbaugh at the wheel. A Wild Card, however? Maybe if everyone steps up and stays healthy.