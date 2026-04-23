Dexter Lawrence was really done with the Giants

Julian Leshay Guadal | The Record

While it was technically about money … it really was not.

Amended Dexter Lawrence contract with Bengals includes $22M in 2026 cash ($11M salary, $11M bonus), $25M in 2027 cash and $23M in 2028 cash. Gets $2M more in ‘26 and $3M more in ‘27 than Giants were scheduled to pay him on previous deal. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 23, 2026

In other words: Dexter Lawrence was done with the Giants and Joe Schoen. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just shilling for the embattled general manager. And it is going to be fascinating to see how coach John Harbaugh responds long-term.

You can argue the Giants made out well getting the No. 10 pick in this year’s NFL draft from the Bengals for Lawrence. And they did. You can also point to the fact Lawrence, 28, had a down season last year and was not in great shape. But he is still one of the best defensive tackles in the league and the Giants’ run defense has a gaping hole without him. And this is not a good draft at the position. So.

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Harbaugh called Lawrence a “cornerstone player,” but the relationship was too far gone to repair. And that falls on Schoen, whose reputation is now quite set in stone. The team employee podcast smear campaign likely did not help either.

The Giants are beginning to feel like more of a rebuilding team than a quick turnaround. Which — again — begs the question of how long Harbaugh wants to keep doing the buddy cop thing here when he clearly holds all the power.