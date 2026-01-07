John Harbaugh might actually be perfect Giants hire

Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It’s been a decade since the New York Giants moved on from two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin. It’s also been a decade since the G-Men have had a head coach who’s actually stuck.

Now that the Brian Daboll-Mike Kafka nightmare is over, the Giants are set to hire their seventh head coach since Coughlin stepped down in 2015. But now that the Baltimore Ravens let John Harbaugh go after 18 years, that might soon change. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh was “expected to emerge as a favorite” for the job at Metlife Stadium.

Sources: John Harbaugh is expected to emerge as a favorite for the head coaching job of the New York Giants.



Harbaugh will be in demand for many teams, not just the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Harbaugh was 180-113 in 18 years with the Ravens, winning the Super Bowl against his brother Jim and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. He made the postseason in all but six of his seasons, garnering a reputation as being respected among the players and having a good eye for talent in collaboration with the front office.

And in a strange way, John Harbaugh might be perfect for the New York Giants.

The first reason, obviously, is his record. Not only did Harbaugh succeed in a tough AFC North alongside the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and some talented Cincinnati Bengals teams (Sorry, Cleveland), but with what would now be called an untraditional approach. While the rest of the league moved towards deeper, wider offenses, Harbaugh kept things simple in Baltimore. He primarily ran the ball, drafted strong tight ends, and stronger defenses.

And wouldn’t you know it, the Giants have some pieces already fit that mold. Jaxson Dart is no Lamar Jackson, but he’s more than capable as a dual threat quarterback. He racked up 487 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as a rookie and can throw the ball well too. Running back Cam Skattebo could also be a dynamic option in the backfield if he recovers well from knee surgery, and Theo Johnson showed promise at tight end.

Add WR1 in waiting Malik Nabers coming off of IR and some talent on defense, and this job seems tailor made for John Harbaugh.

It also helps that Harbaugh knows the NFC East well. He worked for the Philadelphia Eagles for a decade, mostly as their special teams coordinator. He even served on Andy Reid’s coaching staff for Super Bowl XXXIX. A lot has changed since, but knowing half your schedule for the season helps.

However, hiring John Harbaugh doesn’t come without one key risk. The man is basically former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher except, rather than quarterbacks, he doesn’t develop wide receivers.

Let’s do some math. You know how many *wide receivers* John Harbaugh actually *developed* into 1,000 yard threats in 18 years? As in actual wide receivers, not tight ends, and players the Ravens drafted. No free agent signees either.

The answer will shock you: a whopping two. Torrey Smith and Zay Flowers. Now, consider that Flowers just completed his second pro season, and Smith was drafted all the way back in 2011. Otherwise, the man has been happy to lean on his running backs, tight ends, or Lamar Jackson’s legs.

In the same vein, Harbaugh also tends to be too loyal to his staff. People were singing his offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s praises when Jackson won his first MVP in 2019, even as his one-dimensional run-based, college-y offense was exposed. Roman stayed in his position for three more years despite making no changes.

And get this, apparently? A big reason the Ravens ultimately moved on from John Harbaugh was his hesitating to move on from Roman’s successor Todd Monken.

But as the New York Giants are currently constructed, Harbaugh is a strong, strong fit for them. The New York media is relentless and he’ll need to show some immediate results. But after 18 years in the Charm City? John Harbaugh should handle New York just fine.