This will be a great data point for the Yankees’ third-party auditors!

From The Post:

In a season worth flushing, Carlos Rodon added one last mess of a start to go down the drain.

The Yankees left-hander faced eight batters, threw 35 pitches and did not record an out. All eight batters came around to score in a miserable first inning that gave way to the Royals’ 12-5 win over the Yankees on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

(…)

In the first season of a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees (81-79), Rodon finished with a 6.85 ERA across just 64 ¹/₃ innings and 14 starts.

He began the year on the injured list because of forearm and back injuries — with a second IL stint for a hamstring strain in August — and ended it seemingly healthy but ineffective.

It gets better: Rodón also showed up pitching coach Matt Blake during a mound visit, turning his back on him. Rodón apologized after the game. But still. What a disaster. The guy could not even beat the lowly Royals to clinch a winning season for the Bombers and make something out of his horrid year. Thank goodness he is headed to his clandestine hideout to decompress after this weekend is over. The Yankees would likely have no issue if he decides to stay there. What an abysmal signing by general manager Brian Cashman. Who would have thought the injury-prone guy would have more injuries?

