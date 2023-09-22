Did Philly media legend Howard Eskin just find WFAN’s next Mets grievance?

Howard “The King” Eskin is a Philadelphia sports media legend. Imagine Mike Francesa, but somehow more arrogant and wearing a fur coat on the Giants’ sideline. He is also the father of WFAN program director Spike Eskin, whose midday show is fixated on manifesting this lost Mets season into the Queens Zoo.

Which brings us to some Thursday night synergy. The elder Eskin, who hosts a weekend radio show on WIP, the ‘FAN’s sister station, is in attendance for the Amazins’ game at the Phillies. And wait until Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney are informed of what he just witnessed!

Some of the #NYMets #Mets players prepping for game against #Phillies tonight throwing around the football. Those Mets mailing it in rest of season. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qw3vmeWGy1 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 21, 2023

Baseball players loosening their arms with a football is a very common thing for myriad reasons. But Eskin must have missed those memos and instead has decided the Mets are treating pregame like it’s an Eagles tailgate across the street at Lincoln Financial Field. Or better yet, a parking lot party before a big Sixers game or concert in the winter at Wells Fargo Center!

Those damn lazy loser Mets. This is all undoubtedly Pete Alonso’s fault. Dial 877-337-6666.

ALSO: We have now had multiple Mets autopsies written before the season even ends. All have been well reported. But none of them have come anywhere close to confirming the allegations of clubhouse toxicity radio hosts and angry fans are being told by the sock puppets in their heads. That should tell you something. And that something is that there is likely no there, there.

