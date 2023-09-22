Gregg Giannotti started out making fun of Mike Francesa, but things then quickly got pretty deep Friday morning on WFAN.

Giannotti was joking about Francesa’s dramatic announcement that his BetRivers podcast will have video when co-host Boomer Esiason asked him a question: Would he do a podcast after he retires from the ‘FAN?

“Hell no,” Giannotti said. His reasoning: Pivoting from radio to podcasting is not retirement because you are still working in the same field. Esiason then pointed out that semi-retired station legend Joe Benigno has a podcast. And that led to the news that Steve Somers is also returning to WFAN for a weekly shift, like Benigno has.

And then Giannotti opened a vein.

“These guys are legends,” Giannotti said. “My success and being here is all built on the backs of the people who were here before me. I understand all of that. There is something about, though, that when these guys retire and still come back and work as much as they’re working that bums me out.”

Giannotti continued: “I’m being honest with you. Because watching them sail off into retirement is supposed to be my future as well. You think like, ‘These guys were as successful as they were, they’re legends, their names are synonymous with this radio station.’ Then they’re supposed to go away and have a great life and have their legacy intact. That’s what it’s supposed to be.

“So when I make a comment about the zombie thing, it’s like they’re coming back from the dead. That’s supposed to be it. You had your phenomenal, great career. My dream was to have the great career, have the great goodbyes, put a plaque on the wall and now you’re not going to see me anymore. So there’s something about that that’s bumming me out. … It’s supposed to be over.”

We hear what Giannotti is saying. But different strokes for different folks. If Benigno and Somers are happy, that is all that matters. It is not like they are Francesa losing the last book to Michael Kay or Mickey Mantle finishing with a career average under .300 here. Back after this.

