The banged-up Giants see some relief on the horizon. But before they get to an 11-day break, they have to survive the 49ers on a short week.

Here are ESNY's Thursday Night Football picks. The Giants are a 10-point underdog:

James Kratch (4-0 against the spread, 4-0 straight-up): All the Giants have to do is get through this game without a catastrophic injury. That is the bar to clear. The Niners are one of the NFC’s elite teams. The Giants are not, even if they had Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas in the lineup. That said, the line feels a bit high. High enough to take the points, though? Not quite enough. Our concern here is not the Giants’ offense; they’ll manage to generate something, even without Barkley. But we do not see how the Giants’ defense is going to keep the Niners at bay. San Francisco has too many weapons and the Giants’ pass rush has been non-existent. It’s a bad matchup for Big Blue. It’s close for a while. But the Niners assert themselves down the stretch. This will be an ugly game. it will not be for the faint of heart. 49ers 24, Giants 13.

The rest of the staff picks:

• Matt Musico (2-2, 4-0): 49ers 34, Giants 17.

• Danny Small (2-2, 2-2): 49ers 31, Giants 17.

• Josh Benjamin (1-3, 3-1): 49ers 27, Giants 24.

• Ryan Honey (0-4, 2-2): 49ers 30, Giants 21.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.