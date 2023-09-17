Well, that escalated quickly. We went from lamenting over another no-show from the Giants to watching some happy history (for a change).

Big Blue entered halftime staring at a 20-0 deficit. They hadn’t scored any points in their first six quarters of the year and had been outscored 60-0. It was the first time a team had allowed 54 or more unanswered points to start its season since the 1989 Pittsburgh Steelers.

You know what they say, though. This kind of setback just set them up for an incredible comeback. This particular one by the Giants was their largest in franchise history:

GIANTS PULL OFF THEIR LARGEST COMEBACK IN FRANCHISE HISTORY. New York erased a 21-point deficit to win 31-28 😮 pic.twitter.com/BGHGiXFYi5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

It most certainly wasn’t pretty. And, this came against the Cardinals, who are expected to be toward the bottom of league power rankings throughout this season. But heck, scratching and clawing for a comeback win is better than laying down and getting whooped for a second straight week, right?

We compiled all of the Giants’ scoring plays from Sunday’s victory (four touchdowns and the game-winning field goal) into one video that’s only 55 seconds long. Enjoy:

This is the Giants team we thought we were getting in Week 1. When New York was essentially absent for the first half, it looked like we were headed for more depression with a Week 3 road matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers looming on Thursday night. But now? The boys at least have a little bit of momentum. We’ll take it.

