Instead of getting swept in historic fashion by the Brewers, the Yankees snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday in the Bronx. Unfortunately, they won’t have Jasson Dominguez for their final 2023 series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for this four-game set.

Monday at 7:10 pm ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kutter Crawford

Clarke Schmidt now has two quality starts in his last three appearances. In a win over the Tigers, the right-hander allowed three runs on five hits, no walks, and six strikeouts in 6.1 innings. In three starts (15.2 innings) against the Red Sox this year, Schmidt owns a 2.87 ERA.

Kutter Crawford is looking to get himself on track after a couple of rough starts. Over his most recent 6.1 innings, the hurler has allowed 11 runs on 10 hits and five walks. He allowed one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts across six innings during his only start against the Yankees this season.

Tuesday at 7:10 pm ET: Carlos Rodon vs. Nick Pivetta

Carlos Rodon will hopefully not inch closer to sad Yankees history in this start. After allowing two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts, his last appearance vs. Detroit resulted in seven earned runs allowed in 3.2 innings.

Nick Pivetta has started once in his last five appearances. It was his last time on the mound, which was September 6th vs. the Rays. He allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Pivetta owns a 1.86 ERA in four appearances vs. the Yankees so far this season. All of them have come in relief, though.

Wednesday at 7:10 pm ET: TBD vs. Tanner Houck

The Yankees haven’t officially announced a starter for Game 3 of this series at Fenway Park.

Over his last two starts (10.1 innings), Tanner Houck has allowed nine runs on 15 hits to the Royals and Orioles. His season-long ERA is now up to 5.28 through 87 innings. Across two starts (10 innings) against the Yankees in 2023, Houck owns a 2.70 ERA.

Thursday at 7:15 pm ET: Michael King vs. TBD

Michael King’s rotation experiment continues, and the dude is gaining a bit of steam. King has tossed 10 innings in his last two starts (vs. Astros and Brewers). Those performances have led to three runs allowed (two earned) on nine hits, one walk, and 13 strikeouts. The Boston College product has faced Boston in three relief appearances so far this year. He’s allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

At the time of this original writing, the Red Sox hadn’t announced a starting pitcher for the finale.

