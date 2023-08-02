The Mets just waved the white flag on their 2023 season. However, the Yankees didn’t do much better because they barely did anything. One area that needed help the least was the bullpen. However, Brian Cashman traded for two relievers, including Keynan Middleton from the White Sox. As you can imagine, Yankee Stadium was not a happy place to be on Tuesday night.

It included yet another loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The offense didn’t come alive until the bottom of the ninth. Giancarlo Stanton came up to pinch-hit while representing the tying run. Unfortunately, he struck out to end the game, which led to some boos as fans left the Stadium.

Before that uninspiring performance at home, Cashman addressed the media once the trade deadline passed. What he said sounded ridiculous considering how flawed of a roster the Yankees have at the moment:

Brian Cashman: “We’re in it to win it. We stayed the course because of that.” He mentioned the returns of Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loáisiga as boosts the rest of the way. “This was the best play for us with the team we have, still within striking distance.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 1, 2023

Cash isn’t wrong about being within striking distance. New York is just 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. However, that’s more a product of MLB’s expanded postseason field than anything else. The Yankees have lost three straight. They’re also 55-52 and 11 games out of first place while occupying last place in the AL East.

Does that seem like the makings of a playoff team to you? There’s obviously enough time to get right and make a run. But my goodness, it’s hard to believe they’re capable of doing such right now.

Fans are obviously not happy with what’s transpiring. And since this is New York, you know they’re going to let the Yankees know about it whenever possible. The booing will continue if the play doesn’t improve. But even if it does, you’d have to imagine this won’t be the last “Fire Cashman” sign we’ll see at the Yankee Stadium this year:

Unfortunately, this is Year 1 of a four-year contract that Cashman signed last winter. And if you’re hoping for New York to miss the playoffs so real changes can be made, don’t hold your breath for that, either.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.