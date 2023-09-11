MetLife Stadium gets to host two primetime NFL games in Week 1. The Giants-Cowboys edition was quite lopsided, so maybe the Jets can do a little better vs. the Bills on Monday night? Either way, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is absolutely stoked for Gang Green’s season to get underway.

He joined plenty of others in laying out incredibly high expectations on head coach Robert Saleh’s squad. Ryan not only picked the Jets as his Super Bowl winner, but he literally said this is the most talented roster the franchise has ever put together.

Rex also tossed in a Muhammad Ali-Aaron Rodgers comparison for good measure. See it for yourself:

"This is the most talented roster the Jets have ever had." Former Jets HC Rex Ryan has HIGH praise for the 2023 squad 😳 pic.twitter.com/qQdde3Ffxf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 10, 2023

👉 Get Your Caesars NY Promo Code

Ryan isn’t the only NFL analyst with high expectations for the Jets this season. And, hearing him say stuff like this will surely get Jets fans even more hyped. But let’s also not forget what he said last year.

Ryan said Zach Wilson was “probably” the Jets’ most skilled quarterback since Broadway Joe:

We got this one young kid that we’re trying to develop, and I think that’s the important thing with this year…we have a dominant defense, run the football, and let’s develop this young quarterback. I think he’s probably the most skillful quarterback that this franchise has had since Joe Namath. So give this guy a chance to come back in as a young guy and grow, and let’s see what we got.

Could Wilson still become a great NFL quarterback? Well, sure. But he’s nowhere close to that right now. What’s better, though, is that New York now has a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer under center.

The defense looked like it was ready to win last year, but the offense couldn’t catch up. With Rodgers leading the way, this appears like it could be the Jets’ best shot at breaking the NFL’s longest playoff drought and making a Super Bowl run.

If that happens, you know Rex Ryan will be right there, hooting and hollering while saying he told everyone it was going to happen. All Jets fans are hoping he’ll be right.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.