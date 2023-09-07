The Lions and Chiefs are ready to kick off the 2023 NFL season, but there is still time for bettors to activate this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code offer. New players can lock in an easy winner by placing a bet on either team.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYGET 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET $250

BET $50 BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLGET is the key to unlocking this guaranteed bonus. New bettors who grab this offer can bet $50 on the Lions or Chiefs to win $250 in bonus bets.

New Yorkers have the chance to start off with an easy win on tonight’s NFL season opener. The Chiefs are favored to win, but the Lions are supposed to be a team to watch in the NFC this year.

Caesars Sportsbook needs to be a go-to option for football bettors this season. Between this exceptional offer, competitive odds, and an easy-to-use app, there are plenty of ways to sign up.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLGET to score a “bet $50, get $250” offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: How to Bet $50, Win $250

Betting on the NFL is almost never easy. The unpredictability of each game makes it tough on bettors, but this Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is changing the game. New players can lock in a $250 bonus by placing a $50 wager on Lions-Chiefs tonight.

What happens in the game won’t matter when it comes to these bonus bets. However, new players can win straight cash on the original wager as well. This Caesars Sportsbook offer provides multiple avenues to win.

With the rest of NFL Week 1 action coming on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to start locking in bonus bets. New players will have a chance to test out the app with bonus bets.

Getting Started With This Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code

It won’t take long for bettors to sign up and start winning on Caesars Sportsbook. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to begin:

Click here , choose New York as your state, and input promo code ESNYXLGET.

, choose New York as your state, and input promo code ESNYXLGET. Set up a new account by providing basic information. Verify your age and location.

Make a cash deposit of $50 or more through the convenient payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app directly to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $50 wager on the Lions or Chiefs tonight. Win $250 in bonuses guaranteed.

Super Bowl Odds

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but the Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl again. They will be a threat to win it as long as Patrick Mahomes is Kansas City’s quarterback. However, the Lions could present bettors with Super Bowl value. Although the Lions haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016, they are favored to win the NFC North.

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL this season. Super Bowl futures markets will be available throughout the season. Sign up and start betting on the NFL in a variety of ways.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code ESNYXLGET to score a “bet $50, get $250” offer.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYGET 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET $250

BET $50 BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.