As the Yankees turn …

From NJ.com columnist Bob Klapisch:

I heard weeks ago [Aaron Boone] would be in trouble if the Yankees were to finish in last place. That door, I’m told, is still “wide open.”

Klapisch previously reported Boone’s sacking was a “foregone conclusion” as the Bombers slide toward their first losing season in 31 years. But SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier this week Boone still has the backing of general manager Brian Cashman and will likely return in 2024.

Martino’s caveat: Owner Hal Steinbrenner could overrule Cashman, although he has never shown an inclination to do so in the past. But Klapisch believes he might. Steinbrenner is “deeply upset” about this disaster of a season, according to the report, and may not grant Cashman the same autonomy he has enjoyed for years.

What everyone seems to be in agreement on: Cashman is definitely coming back. Despite the fact he constructed this shambolic roster and has not been to the World Series since 2009. There is no good reason to stick with Cashman, of course. He has driven the organization into the ground. But Steinbrenner appears hell-bent on sticking with him. So the Bombers’ hopeless trudge continues.

It is incredible we still have another month of this. But at this point, palace intrigue is about all the Yankees having going for them to remain interesting. So we will take it.

