Do the Giants have an elite quarterback in Daniel Jones? The answer to that question depends on who you ask. We know many are skeptical of Danny Dimes and Big Blue’s offense ahead of the 2023 season.

But are supporters starting to emerge? There was one recent report of an anonymous NFC executive saying he’d be a top-10 quarterback. And now, NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth is comparing him to some of football’s best signal-callers. That includes Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, and the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Here’s what he said about Jones on FOX Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t Giantswire):

Chris Collinsworth talking about Daniel Jones 👀 Compared his game to Mahomes, Brady, Burrow, and Rodgers#NYGiants pic.twitter.com/mgLXUpAQFC — Brody (@ItsGiantsSzn) August 23, 2023

Collinsworth also mentioned tight end Darren Waller as an X-factor for Jones and the Giants this season. Many people can agree with that. While general manager Joe Schoen made several improvements around Jones heading into 2023, Waller seems to have the highest upside.

He only appeared in nine games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. But when he was fully healthy between 2019 and 2020, Waller posted consecutive seasons of 90-plus catches and 1,100-plus yards.

Jones and Waller already appear quite comfortable with one another on the field. Look at these highlights from Danny Dimes’ first drive of the preseason:

Daniel Jones 1st drive of preseason 8/9 69 yards 1 TD Just flawless stuff from Daniel Jones and oh hey Darren Waller is sick pic.twitter.com/6KNzaDoU53 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 18, 2023

Will the Giants be able to build upon last year’s surprising 9-7-1 record that resulted in a playoff appearance, or will they regress? Regression is a popular pick, but who knows at this point? This is why they play the game, folks.

Head coach Brian Daboll and Co. get thrown right into the fire with a Sunday Night Football matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The first meeting between these two teams last season was also at MetLife Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3. Dallas ended up winning 23-16.

If New York wants to compete in the NFC East this season, they’ll have to take care of business in these situations. Big Blue went 1-5-1 within the division in 2022. Their Week 1 game vs. Dallas is the only NFC East tilt they have through the first six weeks of 2023.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.