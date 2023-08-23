One of the Jets’ biggest bright spots from the 2022 season was rookie running back, Breece Hall. Before tearing his ACL, Hall racked up 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. He also added 19 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown through the air. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten a chance to see Hall up close in practice, and his running style reminds him of an old teammate.

That’d be four-time Pro Bowler and six-time 1,000-yard rusher, Ahman Green (h/t Jetswire):

Aaron Rodgers on Breece Hall: “The difference we see when Breece is on the field is substantial.” Compared Hall’s running style to Ahman Green with the Packers. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 22, 2023

I think it’s safe to assume Jets fans would be pretty jacked up if Breece Hall ended up having a similar trajectory as Green. The 12-year NFL veteran finished his career in 2009, racking up 9,205 yards with 60 touchdowns on the ground.

Rodgers’ first year in the league was 2005, but he didn’t become the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback until 2008. While he only had a chance to play with Green for one season (in 2009), Rodgers had plenty of opportunity to watch the man do his thing on the field.

This also isn’t the first time the veteran signal-caller has compared one of his new teammates to someone he used to play with. The most common one we’ve heard is Rodgers talking about how Garrett Wilson reminds him of Davante Adams. What other comparisons does he have up his sleeve? Keep your eyes and ears open so you don’t miss anything.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on X: @mmusico8.