The Giants‘ starters finally saw some game action in Friday night’s preseason matchup with the Panthers. Quarterback Daniel Jones only played a drive while the defense saw a pair of possessions. So it wasn’t much. But at least we have an idea of what to expect from these units in September.

Some takeaways from Friday night’s matchup at MetLife Stadium:

The starting offense looks…great? We understand it’s the preseason and that the Panthers’ defense isn’t exactly the ’85 Bears. But Friday night’s showing from the Giants’ offense was the first look we got of the unit in a game setting this year, and boy did Brian Daboll’s group look good.

Jones was 8-for-9 for 69 yards on the drive. This included three completions to new tight end Darren Waller as the splash offseason acquisition looks to be the team’s top receiver. The offensive line held up and the unit executed a great play-call on a four-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger, the overlooked tight end with Waller also on that side of the field.

DJ to Belly for SIX 🙌 📺: NBC4/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Xrq0qzvxwd — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2023

But most importantly, Jones looked comfortable as ever operating an NFL offense on what was a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that saw the Giants pick up four first downs. Which is a testament to the coaching.

Still a long way to go, but it seems the organization has finally found an offensive staff for the young signal-caller.

Up-and-down night for D. The starting defense was on the field for two drives. And while the first possession ended in a three-and-out (after a Dexter Lawrence offsides on the first play), various players committed crucial blunders on the second.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense were able to make their way down the field thanks to offsides penalties from outside linebacker Jihad Ward and cornerback Deonte Banks, plus a roughing the passer penalty on Lawrence. Overall, the Giants accounted for three penalties and 25 penalty yards on what was a 15-play, 62-yard drive.

But Wink Martindale’s group didn’t break — outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Young and a few Carolina penalties kept the Panthers out of the end zone. So at least there’s that. But the unit still must clean up what are clearly careless mistakes and possibly early-season jitters.

They can get away with some blunders against a young offense like Carolina, but that won’t work against teams like the Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Seahawks, and Bills, each of whom they’ll face in the regular season.

Hyatt’s redemption. Rookie third-round receiver Jalin Hyatt, who could become somewhat of an X-factor in Daboll’s offense, had a crucial drop in the second quarter.

As Ted Lasso would say: be a goldfish. And that’s exactly how Hyatt approached the following play, having a short memory and catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from backup Tyrod Taylor.

First of many for Hyatt 🤩 📺: NBC4/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/WN6P9sD7AL — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2023

Drops happen. They’re a part of this great game. How you respond as a receiver is what matters though, and this redemption play from Hyatt was exactly what the coaching staff wanted to see.