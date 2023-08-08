As we sit here on August 8th, we’re just about one month away from watching the Jets and Giants begin their respective 2023 campaigns during Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Big Blue will play the Cowboys on September 10th, while Gang Green will be playing the Bills on September 11th.

As it turns out, some of the league’s best players will be participating in those games.

Every year, current players vote on who they think are the best players in football. That turns into the NFL Top 100 List, which recently just got wrapped up by releasing the top 10. Both the Jets and Giants had a presence on this countdown. Here are the players who made the list and where they ended up.

Jets players on NFL’s Top 100

WR Garret Wilson: #74

QB Aaron Rodgers: #51

LB C.J. Mosley: #46

DT Quinnen Williams: #40

CB Sauce Gardner: #23

Honestly, the group of Jets players that made it onto this list isn’t surprising in the slightest. Both the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year from 2022 are sandwiching a handful of other important dudes for New York this upcoming season.

The biggest change from last year, though? Gang Green has their starting quarterback make an appearance.

Giants players on NFL’s Top 100

DE Leonard Williams: #97

RB Saquon Barkley: #31

DL Dexter Lawrence: #28

A couple of weeks ago, we were unsure if we’d see Saquon Barkley in training camp at all. Or on the field in the regular season, for that matter. It’s obviously huge for the Giants to officially have him back in the fold.

Barkley was a vital part of New York’s offense last season. While general manager Joe Schoen upgraded the pass-catching area of the Giants’ roster, Saquon is still the straw that stirs the drink when the G-Men are driving down the field.

