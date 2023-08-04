The Jets and Browns officially got the football season started in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night by participating in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. While it included some highlights from Gang Green, New York lost to Cleveland by a score of 21-16.

It’s just the preseason, so this isn’t a big deal. I mean, quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t line up under center. We may not even see him on the field until Week 1. But still, regardless of the circumstances, nobody likes losing.

This might’ve been a blessing in disguise for the Jets when looking at the Hall of Fame Game’s history, though.

This event has been taking place each year since 1962 (outside of a couple of cancellations). The winner has historically not performed well during the ensuing season. Check out some of these stats/facts (h/t Sportscasting.com):

No team to play in the Hall of Fame Game has won the Super Bowl.

There have been just three teams to even reach the Super Bowl after playing in this contest. The 2001 St. Louis Rams are the most recent squad to do it.

Through 2022, just over 60% of teams who have played in the Hall of Fame Game finished with a winning record.

Through 2022, just over 40% made the playoffs.

The winner of the Hall of Fame Game hasn’t also won a playoff game that same year in more than two decades.

The Jets are entering the 2023 season with a lot of unfinished business and baggage to take care of. They own the NFL’s longest current playoff drought and haven’t played in a Super Bowl since winning it all with Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.

So, the last thing they needed was a potential jinx while playing through the toughest early-season schedule this fall. It would’ve been nice to begin the season with a W while watching Gang Green in your favorite spot, but let’s save those victories for the real deal.

