Blink twice if you need to be extracted, guys.

The Yankees sold out Wednesday, announcing they will slap a advertisement patch on their uniforms moving forward. They are proud to welcome Starr Insurance as their new signature partner, manager Aaron Boone says in a reveal video voiceover.

The rest of the clip? Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge looking like hostages as they model the new patch with dramatic instrumental music in the background.

The New York Yankees are proud to welcome Starr Insurance as our new signature partner. @StarrCompanies pic.twitter.com/urjpUp7dy5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2023

We doubt Judge regrets asking for that ninth year. But you cannot tell us the thought did not enter his mind when he was filming this. Because there is a difference between mean-mugging and knowing something is a really bad idea. And we would propose it is the latter for Cole and Judge.

The Yankees have reportedly received a “huge windfall” in return for plastering an insurance company’s logo on their uniform. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says the Bombers should get at least $20 million a year. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell says it is $25 million a year. Either way, owner Hal Steinbrenner likely won’t use it on anything crazy, like actually trying to win the World Series.

Look, we get this was inevitable. And we suppose the Yankees deserve credit for not taking a check from Starbucks or Home Depot or some crypto website or whatever. But it still stinks. And it still feels unbecoming of the Yankees. Especially on the pinstripes. We would also argue Starr’s lack of name recognition hurts. At least everyone knows what New York-Presbyterian is when they see the Mets’ uniform patches.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.