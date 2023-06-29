Aaron Boone may manage the New York Yankees, but is a pure California boy at heart.

He was born in the San Diego area, went to high school in Orange County, and played college ball at USC. Don’t ask this man about Burger King or McDonald’s when he knows In-N-Out is the one true fast food.

But Boone enjoyed a different west coast treat on Wednesday night after Domingo German pitched a perfect game. As Max Goodman of NJ.com reported, Boone enjoyed a postgame snack of Jack in the Box tacos.

As Aaron Boone was watching postgame coverage of the perfect game in his hotel room late last night, rewatching parts of Domingo Germán's performance, he ate three Jack in the Box tacos. "I love those things, especially when I come back West." — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 29, 2023

It’s certainly not uncommon to celebrate big games with epic meals afterward. Little League teams go out for pizza or to a local diner. High school and college teams might throw banquets.

But in baseball? It’s usually what’s open late after the game. It’s too bad Domingo German didn’t throw his game against the Rays. Otherwise, Boone could have gone back to Bern’s for a steak.

Jack in the Box, on the other hand, is something of an urban legend in New York. There is—or at least was at one point—a great deal of advertising for the chain in the New York City area.

There’s just one problem: the closest Jack in the Box locations are a handful in North Carolina. Not exactly an easy commute from Yankee Stadium or the immediate Tri-state Area. New Yorkers know random Ray’s Pizza locations better than they do a Jumbo Jack or Boone’s guilty pleasure tacos.

We’ll just have to live vicariously through Aaron Boone, who has knowledge that makes him unique among New Yorkers. Until the rest of us get to California or one of the many other Jack in the Box locations, we’ll have to settle for simple Taco Bell.

Or, better yet, go to any street corner and find a taco truck.