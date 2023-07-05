The Giants shocked just about everyone last year by posting a 9-7-1 record. And they not only reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but they even advanced past Wild Card weekend. That yielded a four-year extension for quarterback Daniel Jones. Can he make another step forward after a career year in 2022? ESPN’s Herm Edwards will have to see it to believe it.

When asked about the Giants’ offense heading into the upcoming season, here’s what he had to say about it (h/t Giantswire):

Herm Edwards is NOT sold on the #nygiants upgrades this offseason pic.twitter.com/NHpMAz22Og — awthentik (@awthentik) July 2, 2023

You’ve gotta love him starting his answer with, “No. Not at all.” That immediately made me laugh. As did the razzing of the “Danny Dimes” nickname.

Edwards did make some valid points regarding the offense last year and how New York leaned on running back Saquon Barkley quite a bit.

Then again, let’s not forget the state of the Giants’ wide receiver room last year. They traded away oft-injured Kadarius Toney and also lost Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson for the year because of ACL injuries. There’s also Kenny Golladay, who was once again a bust before finally getting released this offseason. That left Darius Slayton, Richie James, and Isaiah Hodgins to do lots of the heavy lifting.

So, the hope is that additions of Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jaylin Hyatt will change things in the passing game for Jones and Co.

None of what Edwards said was shocking. As much as they surprised last season, there was a sizeable gap between them and the Cowboys and Eagles. A big jump still needs to be made.

The NFL is a results-based/”what have you done for me lately” kind of business. It’ll be up to Jones, Barkley, and the rest of the Giants to prove people like Herm Edwards wrong. Just like they did last year.

