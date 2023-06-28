The Giants shocked just about everybody last year with how they performed. Head coach Brian Daboll and his coaching staff squeezed every last bit of talent out of his roster to produce a 9-7-1 record and New York’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

What does Big Blue have in store for an encore? Daboll and Co. will try to reach the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since it was done in four straight between 2005 and 2008. Securing the Wild Card would be just fine, but what if the Giants surprised everyone again by winning the NFC East?

One particular fan on Reddit is so excited for the season to start they’re already willing to sacrifice everything if that happens. There’s no way you won’t get a chuckle from reading this:

What really got me was the “I currently have no allergies or physical limitations, show no mercy”. It looks like there’s an early leader in the clubhouse, too. The top comment at the moment is for this Reddit user to get a “good and visible” Danny Dimes tattoo.

But of course, this idea continued to morph as you scroll through the comments. We got to the point where someone said he should get a tattoo of Danny DeVito in a Daniel Jones jersey. Now that’s a sight I’d need to see with my own two eyes.

Also, these two comments are solid gold:

Like, my goodness — the things people can come up with just shows how everyone thinks differently. Neither of these things would ever cross my mind, but God Bless the Internet.

Now, it’s up to Danny Dimes and the Giants to make it happen so this guy can report back at the end of the regular season.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.