Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells was in charge of four different teams during his career. However, none of his stops were as long (eight years) or as successful (two Super Bowl wins) as his time with the Giants. The 81-year-old is still involved with Big Blue, because as they say, Once a Giant, Always a Giant. Kayvon Thibodeaux recently discussed an interaction he had with Parcells that probably boosted his confidence a little.

During Parcells’ recent appearance at Giants minicamp, he got to have one-on-one conversations with a few players. Kayvon Thibodeaux was among the few who had that opportunity, and the former coach immediately put him to the test. This is what Kayvon said about it on Good Morning Football (h/t Giantswire):

It’s funny. I had one conversation with him and we talked about football. I think that what he said to me was, well he asked me a question. He said, ‘What is the worst position for a defensive end to be in?’ I was kind of confused because that’s kind of an open-ended question, but I just said, ‘Past the quarterback,’ right?

He stood up, he gave me some dap because he said I had the right answer. But that just goes to show that over how many years he’s been coaching and now, the new day and age, football is still the same. So, it was amazing to see him. He’s still sharp as a tack.

This reminds me of my high school baseball coach quizzing us by asking what the best pitch in baseball is. (It’s strike one, by the way.)

Thibodeaux, a product of the University of Oregon, probably didn’t need a confidence boost heading into Year 2, but he should take it with both hands anyways. The Edge rusher finished fourth in the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after registering four sacks, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 49 total tackles, and one touchdown.

