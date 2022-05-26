Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has issued a second apology for last weekend’s altercation with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Donaldson calls the incident — he called Anderson “Jackie,” a comment White Sox manager Tony LaRussa alleged was racist — a “misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years” and that he now has a “mutual understanding” with Anderson.

Donaldson also said he has the “utmost respect” for Anderson and apologized to Jackie Robinson’s widow, Rachel, and his family. Donaldson has said his comments were a reference to a 2019 interview where Anderson compared himself to Robinson.