Just when you thought the Mets’ insistence on employing embattled designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach could not become any more confounding, the Amazins find a way.

Daniel Vogelbach has been receiving a mental break of sorts.

In an attempt to get the struggling DH on track, Mets brass late last week decided to essentially play a man short for a stretch until Vogelbach can get his swing right, according to sources.

Vogelbach, 30, last played last Wednesday in Atlanta and wasn’t considered as a pinch-hitting option late, including in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Mets have lost nine of their last 10 games and they are willingly shortening their bench for a platoon player who makes $1.5 million this year and is four-for-his-last-44? And is batting just over .200 this season? And cannot run or field? It defies all logic.

We figured the decision to let the light-hitting Luis Guillorme hit in the ninth inning Tuesday was manager Buck Showalter sending a message: If the front office won’t get rid of this guy, I will effectively do it myself. Similar to what we think the Yankees’ Aaron Boone may have done during last year’s Subway Series when he let Joey Gallo flop in a big spot. But to now know this is an actual organizational strategy? It’s bizarre.

