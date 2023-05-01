The Mets are back to playing baseball games at Citi Field. It’s been a while, too. Their series opener against the Atlanta Braves was cut short on Friday before consecutive rainouts on Saturday and Sunday. During Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader, SNY showcased Daniel Vogelbach and his new hairdo in the dugout.

I’m not necessarily going to comment on whether it looks good or bad. To each their own, right? But the one thing I will say is this stuff happens when baseball players have too much time on their hands.

Daniel Vogelbach is debuting a new hairdo today pic.twitter.com/kWvv8BuNEV — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 1, 2023

I would love to have the dedication to grow my hair this long to even get the chance of having this hairdo. I’d also love to grab some of Vogey’s confidence to actually show it off, period.

We all know baseball players will do crazy things to find a little luck. Vogelbach came into Monday’s action hitting quite well, though. He slashed .389/.476/.444 across 21 plate appearances between April 21st and the 27th. But, you know, what if a new hairdo helps him go on a homer binge? After all, switching things up worked for Pete Alonso.

At the time of this writing, Daniel Vogelbach has walked and singled in his first two plate appearances against Braves starter, Spencer Strider. So, his on-base percentage is 1.000 since debuting the new hairdo.

