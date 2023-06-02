It’s OTA season in the NFL. Which means it’s that time of year when every player is “in the best shape of their life” and “looks ten times better than they did last year.”

When you have a few months off after a grueling 18-week schedule (plus playoffs for the teams that are good enough), you have time to rest, recover, and prepare for the following year. So a lot of guys look good in June.

But it seems Daniel Bellinger has taken his offseason preparation to another level. While the media wasn’t permitted to attend Friday’s practice, the Giants‘ official website released the following photo. And no, this is not photoshopped.

Art Stapleton of The Record graciously tweeted out a rookie-year photo of Bellinger to portray his transformation.

Daniel Bellinger as a rookie vs. Daniel Bellinger at today's OTA (photo credit via #NYGiants)#armday pic.twitter.com/pF8OfueXFz — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 2, 2023

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of San Diego State developed a nice rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones as a pass-catching tight end last year. With 30 receptions for 268 yards and two scores, Bellinger had three games with at least four catches.

He’s not slated to be the Giants’ top tight end in 2023 though, as they traded for Darren Waller back in March. Waller, with great versatility, can play numerous positions and it’s clear the Giants’ offense plans to utilize him in bunches.

This development could send Bellinger to more of a blocking tight end role, or perhaps a pass-catching weapon on the goal line. Hence the serious bulking.

