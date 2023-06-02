There are certain players who will always hold a special place in the hearts of Mets fans. Former starting pitcher Bartolo Colon is 100% one of those guys.

The right-handed hurler just turned 50 years old in May. Despite that — and not pitching in an MLB game since 2018 — he’s held onto the hope of getting one more chance in the big leagues. Ideally, Colon wanted it to be with the Mets, who he spent three years with from 2014-16.

That opportunity hasn’t come, although he’s gotten some other cool ones. He pitched in the Mets’ Old Timers’ Day game last August and was back at Citi Field on May 7th to celebrate the anniversary of his first career home run at Petco Park.

You have to applaud Colon for staying in shape while hoping for an opportunity. But, I’m constantly reminded of what they say in the movie, Moneyball. We’re all told at some point that we can no longer play a kid’s game. Sometimes we’re 18, and sometimes we’re 40. For Colon, he’s accepted this reality at 50.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Colon will be back at Citi Field on August 26th for an official retirement ceremony.

SOURCE: The New York Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Bartolo Colon on August 26th before a game where they will face the Angels at Citi Field.@z101digital pic.twitter.com/5eaJAlBZlG — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 2, 2023

We don’t have official word yet from the Mets on this, but Hector doesn’t steer us wrong. Even if Colon couldn’t get a farewell tour in the traditional manner (by being an active player), it’s awesome that New York is reportedly holding this ceremony and granting his wish of retiring as a Met.

If I had to venture a guess, this might’ve all happened organically last month. We all know team owner Steve Cohen likes to have fun. I wouldn’t be shocked if this idea came directly from a conversation they had.

It’s also great that the ceremony is happening while the Angels are in town. Los Angeles is one of the 11 MLB teams he played for across a 21-year career. He also won his only Cy Young Award with the club in 2005 after posting a 21-8 record and a 3.48 ERA.

Either way, it should be another fun day of celebrations at Citi Field. And, one would imagine Colon will try and sneak onto the mound for one more inning after it’s all over, too.

