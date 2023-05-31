MLB’s regular season schedule has passed its first unofficial benchmark with Memorial Day coming and going. It didn’t take too long for the second one to show up, either: the 2023 MLB All-Star Ballot is officially open. So, you know what that means — it’s time for Mets and Yankees fans to do their thing.

Even though the calendar hasn’t flipped to June yet, you can start having a say in who plays in the midsummer classic in July. As I sit here and write this, June 1st is tomorrow, but you get what I mean. All the “small sample size” and “it’s still early” stuff is no longer a thing. We’re right in the thick of the 2023 MLB season and we’re heading fast toward the halfway mark.

The Mets and Yankees have had their ups and downs through the first two months of play, but they’re still right in the thick of things. And it’s likely they’ll each get more than the minimum requirement of one representative per team.

Before the game’s brightest stars descend upon T-Mobile Park in Seattle, lots of votes have to be logged and tallied. You can access the ballot right here, and fans have the opportunity to vote up to five times per day for their favorite players (which I’ve never understood, but whatever).

The first phase opens on May 31st and goes until 12 p.m. EST on June 22nd. That decides who will advance to Phase 2, which is when fans can vote for the starters from June 26-29.

Upon going through the 2023 MLB All-Star Ballot, Mets fans can vote for the following players:

Francisco Alvarez, C

Pete Alonso, 1B

Jeff McNeil, 2B

Brett Baty, 3B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Brandon Nimmo, OF

Mark Canha, OF

Starling Marte, OF

Daniel Vogelbach, DH

As long as he keeps mashing, Pete Alonso feels like a lock to be in Seattle. And, that hopefully means he’ll also participate in the Home Run Derby. Brandon Nimmo has a shot, and if Francisco Alvarez keeps tearing the cover off the ball, maybe he also has an outside shot.

Here are the Yankees players that fans can vote for:

Jose Trevino, C

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

D.J. LeMahieu, 3B

Anthony Volpe, SS

Aaron Judge, OF

Harrison Bader, OF

Oswaldo Cabrera, OF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Aaron Judge is the most obvious lock here. Anthony Rizzo has also enjoyed a hot start, so he’s got a chance, too. Giancarlo Stanton has only played in 13 games and hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since April 15th. However, he just started a rehab assignment in Double-A. If he can get back soon and start mashing, you’d have to think he could make some noise in the voting for DH.

